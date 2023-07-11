Why I Requested Suspension Of My Monthly Pension – Gbenga Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has explained why he asked the state government to stop his pension as a former administrator of the State.

According to the Ogun East District Senator, he doesn’t want to be receiving double remuneration having returned to public service after 12 years.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, he said: “I remember there was indeed a court judgement which SERAP got basically saying that people should not be entitled to double payment, especially if you now have another kind of public office. But even before then, naturally, a human being should not be entitled to double remuneration.

“So, for me like I said earlier on, for about 12 years I was not in public service, now that I am back in public service let me just make sure that I tidy things up and somebody just pointed out to me and say why don’t I just remind the governor that I am not here and he should please stop the monthly pension that he was paying and hopefully when I am out of the Senate we check what the law says.”

READ ALSO: 2023: Vote With Your Brain Not Stomach, Gbenga Daniel Advises Nigerians

The Senator furthered that if it happens that Senators have emoluments, he may continue with that or revert to the one the Ogun State government was paying him as a former governor.

While his decision generated a lot of comments from the public, the former governor said the reactions clearly show that things that appear to be normal are becoming unusual in the country.

He added that citizens are not happy with public figures any longer as they are sceptical that officials will not do the right thing.

Daniel however maintained it is high time public officers started to lay good examples of a better society where the value system is the order of the day.