Why I’ll Be Visiting Aso Rock Every Week — Ex-President, Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, disclosed he will become a regular visitor at Aso Rock now that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is Chairman, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Recall that on July 9, Tinubu was elected Chairman at the 63rd ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Bissau, the capital city of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

After meeting with Tinubu at the State House, Jonathan said as the head of ECOWAS mediation team to Mali and chair of the West African elders forum, it is expedient to discuss “issues bordering on the continent and the subregion” with the Nigerian President.

“Now that we are lucky our President has been appointed as the chairperson of the authorities of ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government, I will be coming every week.

“So Nigerians should not be surprised, because we have a lot of challenges in the sub-region and those are the things we are discussing.

“I came to brief the President about some continental and subcontinental bodies. I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and I’m the chair of the West African elders forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various Presidents,” he said