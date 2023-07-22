Why We Increased Tuition By 400% – UNILAG

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Friday, disclosed reason for its increment in school fees of undergraduate students.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported the institution hiked its tuition by 400 percent.

The school in a statement signed by UNILAG’s Public Relations Officer, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, explained that the hike has become necessary, because of the prevailing economic realities in Nigeria.

Alaga-Ibraheem noted that the management has deliberated with its stakeholders (students, parentsalumni/guardians, staff unions, and, among others), that there will be adjustments in the tuition fees for new and returning undergraduate students.

It partly read, “The adjustment in fees which will take effect from 1st Semester, 2023/2024 Academic Session, is in view of the prevailing economic realities and the need for the University to be able to meet its obligations to its students, staff, and municipal service providers among others.

“It is also pertinent to note that the University has not increased its obligatory fees in recent years.

“Management, therefore, seeks the kind understanding and support of students and other stakeholders with the assurance of its commitment towards ensuring that students get the best learning experience.”