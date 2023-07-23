Why You Should Heal Before Having Kids – Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to her social media to share with potential parents what they must before considering children.

The thespian while having a special moment with her first child, Purity Okojie, advised intending parents on the need to heal before having kids.

According to movie star, if they don’t get healing, their kids would end up having to heal from having them as a parent.

She noted how pain, changes people and makes them trust less, overthink more, and shut people out.

“I love bothering this bestie of mine @theokojiekids. Heal before having kids, so your kids don’t have to heal from having you as a parent

“Pain changes people, it makes them trust less, overthink more and shut people out.”