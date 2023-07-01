Woman Nabbed For Using 10-Year-Old Sick Child For Alms Begging In Anambra

Anambra State’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo has confirmed the arrest of one Eneh Ogechukwu for using a 10-year-old child to beg for alms, despite repeated warnings to desist.

According to Obinabo on Friday, the woman has been handed her over to the police, and would be charged in court.

She further warned that the Anambra State government will not tolerate any act that tends to exploit a child.

Ogechukwu, 27, who hails from Udi in Enugu State was caught at Oyeolisa, Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area, using the young girl who has a tumour for begging.

She claimed she wanted to raise treatment money for the 10-year-old girl who hails from Benue State.

When queried, she confessed that she started using her since December last year, and has been able to save N100,000, as against N400,000 needed for her surgery.

Obinabo said the woman will be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate court in Awka soon, while the child would be taken to the hospital for medical examination and possible treatment.