“Yes, My Husband Has Two Wives” – Actress, Adebimpe Akintunde Opens Up

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Akintunde, has tackled rumour mongers following her marriage to her longtime secret lover.

This comes few days after the actress addressed critics claiming she married her husband out of desperation.

Unbothered about the talks, Bimpe gushed over her husband via her Instagram page and prayed for their union.

The movie star, in a social media post shared on Saturday, said she is aware of those eager to know if she is a second wife.

She admitted that her husband has two wives and they are on good terms.

She wrote: “Internet people make uno try have joy in real life o. To all of una wen dey call people up and down asking if my husband have two wives!!!! Yes he has two wives ooooo and we are good Enyin Oloshi Eniyan. Taking paracetamol for another person headache. Ti yin ta!!! I dey hear everything uno dey talk ooo Una own dey uno body, Enyin Ashewo kobo kobo!!!!”