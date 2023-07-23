Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho, Reportedly Loses His Mother

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has reportedly lost his mother.

Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, disclosed this via post on his Twitter handle, on Saturday.

“I can confirm today Saturday 22nd of July 2023 that Dr. Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) mother died,” he tweeted.

Recall that Igboho stirred the hornet’s nest when he declared the Yoruba Nation’s sovereignty in March 2021.

He started a campaign to chase killer herdsmen and kidnappers out of the South-West states and went on to call on Yoruba in Hausa/Fulani or Igbo territories to return home.

He, however, fled Nigeria in July 2021 following a nocturnal invasion of his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Services.

However, his lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yomi Aliyu, has said his return to the country is on course.

Aliyu said that he believed that Igboho would have no problem on his return to Nigeria provided he doesn’t resume his campaign for the separation of Yoruba from Nigeria.