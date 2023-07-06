‘Your Affection A Soothing Balm’ — Akeredolu Appreciates Well-Wishers, Reveals Come Back Date

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, State residents and Nigerians at large for their support and prayers of quick return to good health.

According to him, the prayers, genuine affection and goodwill messages serves as a soothing balm.

Information Nigeria reports that the Governor who is on medical leave abroad was expected to resume back to work today, 6th July, 2023.

In his absence, his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has been acting on his behalf.

In a statement via the State’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Akeredolu disclosed he expects to return to the country and take up his responsibilities as soon as the doctors give him the go-ahead.

He said: “This unprecedented display of genuine affection and solidarity has been a soothing balm and the reinvigorating elixir sustaining the determination, not only for the amiable Governor to stand on his feet, but also, and more importantly, for him to continue his service to the people, particularly the good people of the State.

“The Governor thanks the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and members of his team, all party leaders, his brother Governors and the members of the State House of Assembly for their support.

“He is in high spirits and expects to join the people of the State as soon as his doctors consider it expedient.”