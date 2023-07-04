“You’re A Disgrace, You Pretend To Fight For Children But Secretly Demand Their Abortion” – Yomi Fabiyi Slams Davido

Popular Nigerian actor and activist, Yomi Fabiyi, has slammed Nigerian afrobeat musician, David Adeleke, better known as. Davido, over his recent pregnancy scandal.

Recall that Davido has been under heavy criticism on the internet after he was called out by two foreign-based women, Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay, for allegedly impregnating them and telling them to abortion it.

Reacting to the pregnancy scandal on Tuesday, Yomi Fabiyi in a post shared on Instagram, recalled how the singer criticized him during the rape case of his colleague, Baba Ijesha, and a 14-year-old girl in 2021.

READ ALSO: “Davido No Longer My Unborn Child’s Father, We Don’t Want Him In Our Lives, He’s Dead To Us” – Anita Brown

He said: “To now have an individual @davido who has a seriously overwhelming influence on teenagers and youths repeatedly propositioning and enabling spineless and voiceless young ladies into abortion is unacceptable and disappointing.

“You were once at the stage of those babies you paid their mothers to kill for your own selfish interest. I thought you cared so much about children when you posted my picture and captioned it “BITCH ON SIGHT” and in another, you called me “MUMU” for protesting for human rights of a defendant. I was even demanding justice for the victim.

“You are not really who people think you are, what a shame. God will continue to expose you lots for subjecting me to what I never deserve. Find peace with those women and treat them right. Those babies have the right to life.”