10-Man West Ham Humilate Chelsea

Crisis has continues to rock Stamford bridge as West Ham United claimed a deserving 3-1 London derby win against big-spending Chelsea despite playing almost 30 minutes with 10 men.

The Hammers were 2-1 ahead when defender Nayef Aguerd, who opened the scoring with an early header, was sent off in the 67th minute for his second bookable offence.

However, Chelsea could not make an equaliser with their advantage and then conceded a late third through Lucas Paqueta’s penalty in the fifth minute of added time.

Teenager Carney Chukwuemeka scored his first goal for the Blues to make it 1-1 but Enzo Fernandez wasted a chance to put them ahead when his penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola.

Michail Antonio fired West Ham back in front with a powerful angled strike in the 53rd minute, before the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side were unable to capitalise on Aguerd’s dismissal to force a second leveller despite a second-half debut for Moises Caicedo, who joined from Brighton in a deal that could become a British record.

The Ecuador midfielder, who signed for an initial £100m fee which could rise to £115m, had a chance to make it level but shot over from the edge of the penalty area.

Caicedo, after two months without a game, then conceded a penalty for a foul on Hammers left-back Emerson and Paqueta made no mistake from the spot to seal West Ham’s victory.