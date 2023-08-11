11-Year-Old Boy Wins Lagos Government Coding Award (Photo)

A 11-year-old boy identified as Joshua Fred has been crowned winner of the Lagos government boy child initiative award for coding a calculator.

Recall that the boy child initiative was launched by Lagos State First Lady, Claudina Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu to encourage parents to train their male children to become responsible members of society.

His excited mother, Ngozi Emereole Fred who shared the news on Facebook, wrote;

“Congratulations to my boy Josh. Champion Junior category of First lady of Lagos state talent hunt. No be everyday we get opportunity to go to state House. I remember how this journey started.

“Thank God today, your passion has made you a champion. So proud of you my boy. Congratulations JoJo kiddies smile school satellite town Lagos where the foundation was laid and nurtured. congratulations Mater dei height college for building on this foundation.

“Thanks to his uncle Ikenna my brother, Mr Malik and Mr Bassey for all your support throughout this journey. This is one of those once in a life time opportunities.”

See photos below: