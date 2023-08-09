2023 MTV Video Music Awards Introduces Afrobeats Category, Nominates Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Others

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), famed for recognising the best in the music video industry, has introduced a new category in their annual awards: Best Afrobeats.

The new Afrobeats category was dominated by Nigerian nominees. Cameroonian-American singer, Libianca was the only none Nigerian in the category.

The nominees for the Afrobeats Category are:

Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd.

Davido feat. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution

Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records

Meanwhile, Rema also bagged two other nominations with ‘Calm Down’ featuring Selena Gomez.

‘Calm Down’ was nominated in the “Song of the Year” and “Best Collaboration” categories.

The 2023 VMAs is scheduled to take place on September 12, 2023, airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.