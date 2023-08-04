‘2023 Polls Most Credible in Nigeria’s History, Those Who Can’t Accept Don’t Deserve Joy Of Victory’ – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his first appearance at the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) National Executive Council meeting since his inauguration as President, adjudged that the 2023 election that brought him to power is the most credible in Nigeria’s history.

Tinubu who made the submission on Thursday said he is so convinced, despite existing legal battles in court challenging the process.

“Yes, we are facing challenges in court, but I think this is the most credible election in Nigeria. So, we must congratulate ourselves. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory,” he said.

On Party affairs which produced the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as Chairman, Tinubu said the Party has a responsibility to promote unity, stability, and love among members.

He furthered that, being elected to serve is an opportunity to “fulfil your dreams and the dreams of our founding fathers.”

While acknowledging that there are governance issues that need to be tackled, he said : “We are taking it head-on; we must oil the wheel, grease it, and we are. I have submitted ministerial lists to Senate for screening and approval. We are in the process of fully establishing the government of the people, for the people, and by the people.

READ ALSO: ‘You Must Not Fall Asleep, Your Brake Must Work’ — Tinubu Tells Ganduje, Basiru

“I can see a number of my friends here, and you have not been able to see me. It is what you all fought for to bring me here. We have governance issues, and you will not see me as often as you want to.”

Speaking further, he said Nigeria is going through challenges, which he had sufficiently addressed in his broadcast.

He said his administration is ready to re-engineer the economy of this country, adding that, “Our policies are for the people, not to punish the people.”

Tinubu also said: “I sent messages to Europe and America yesterday. To our partners, I ask, how can you handle a barking dog, a mad dog, and prevent a barking dog from eating from the plate of your enemy? We are hungry, and the continent depends on Nigeria. We need help, but not at the expense of our joy, peace, and happiness.”

He however cautioned the Party leaders about the need for a united front, stressing that the APC is in their hands.

“Let us show the rest of the country that we are united for a purpose, and if we deviate from the path, posterity will not forgive us,” he said.