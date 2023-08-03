2023 WWC: FIFA Will Pay Players Through NFF – Falode

Chairman of the Nigerian Women’s Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode, has insisted that FIFA would still pay the 2023 Women’s World Cup (WWC) prize money through the country’s federation.

Recall that FIFA’s secretary-general, Fatma Samoura, made this known following the qualification of Super Falcons to the second round of the competition, reportedly said the world’s football governing body would send unpaid allowance to the country’s women’s football team to the players directly.

FIFA announced that every player participating in the World Cup group stage will earn $30,000.

The match bonuses will increase to $60,000 in the second round of the competition.

However, Falode, made the revelation during a chat with Lagos Talks FM on Wednesday.

Falode clarified her comments and claimed that NFF will receive the funds from which to pay the Super Falcons.

“FIFA did not say it would pay the players directly. It says working through the member association working through your federations, we will pay you this money through the federations.

“FIFA will pay the federations the money, and the federation pays the players with the instruction. Everybody knows it is there in black and white,” Falode said.