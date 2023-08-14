2023 WWC: Remi Tinubu Hosts Super Falcons In Aso Rock

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday, hosted the Super Falcons at the State House in Abuja, barely a week after the team’s exit from the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Remi who received some of the players, their technical team and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said the girls displayed dedication, resilience, team spirit with the zeal and strength that defines Nigeria.

Recall that the Nigeria’s female football side reached the 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 but lost to European Champions, England’s Lionesses in a penalties shootout.

However, the President’s wife, in her tribute to all the players, said they represented Nigeria well on the global stage, noting that the world took notice of the dexterity of the players.

“Although the final result did not go our way, I am here to remind you that victory is not solely determined by the score on the field.

“The unbreakable spirit and unity that you demonstrated are true markers of success,” the First Lady said, according to a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi.

“You have not only represented Nigeria on the global stage but have also become role models for our youth, especially young girls who now see their aspirations mirrored in you.

“I salute you today and welcome you back home and our goodwill and best wishes go to other players who have gone back to their base. You gave your all, and we stand with you. We are so proud of you”.