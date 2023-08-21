35-year-old Electrician Arraigned For Allegedly Stealing Plasma TV, N18,000

A 35-year-old electrician, Sunday Andrew who was accused of stealing a plasma television and N18,000 cash has been arraigned before a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the police charged Andrew of Jedu, Airport Road Abuja, with criminal trespass, housebreaking and theft.

The prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the complainant, Mr Boniface Chinedu of Lugbe, Zone 8 Abuja, reported the case at the Trade More Police Station on Aug.17.

Nwaforaku said that the defendant criminally trespassed into the complainant’s compound and broke into his house at Lugbe, Zone 8 without his consent.

He said that the defendant stole the complainant’s plasma television, N18,000 cash, gas cylinders, chargers and some clothings.

According to Nwaforaku, in the process of escaping with the stolen item, the defendant was caught and the stolen items were recovered from him.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendant made a confessional statement, adding that the offence contravened Sections 348, 354 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Aliyu Kagarko admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Kagarko adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for hearing.