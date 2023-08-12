37-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Criminals Who Tried To Steal His Phone

Men of the Adamawa state police command have launched an investigation after a 37-year-old man identified as Umar Abdulkadir was stabbed to death by members of the criminal gang, Shila Boys, in Yola, the state capital.

Shila Boys are light weapon-bearing youths who terrorize members of some communities in Adamawa and some other places. They specialise in snatching mobile phones, jewellery and other valuables.

READ ALSO: Fraudster Murders Police Officer In Ondo

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Saturday.

He said that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday when the assailants invaded the home of the deceased.

Sgt. Muhammad Abdulkadir, a brother to the deceased, said that the gang members, numbering about seven, invaded the deceased’s house at 2:00 am with knives and other dangerous weapons.

According to him, the deceased did his best to escape but was not successful. He said that the hoodlums stabbed Abdulkadir in the stomach, exposing his intestines.

He also said that the gang took the deceased’s two phones and ran away, adding that he died at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, where he was rushed.