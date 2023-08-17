Actress Debbie Shokoya Tearfully Recounts How She Lost Pregnancy At 8 Months (Video)

Nollywood actress, Deborah Ajijolajesu Shokoya better known as Debbie Shokoya broke down in tears while recounting how she lost her pregnancy at 8 months.

She made the revelation in an emotional video posted to her Instagram page on Thursday, saying it has not been easy since the incident.

She said: “I will like to tell my story myself, that’s why I am making the video right now.

“Almost everyone knows that Debbie Shokoya is pregnant and expecting and with all glory to God, I lost my child at 8 months.

“That’s to tell you that I choose to speak on what I want to speak about. If I don’t want to speak about it, I wouldn’t talk about it.

“Be careful what you will say cause words are sensitive. I am a mother; I carried my child for 8 months. I sacrificed a lot for my child, I know what I went through. How I traveled with the joy of coming back with my child, but God understands right?

“It’s not easy, I carried my child for 8 months, bonded with my child but lost my child.”

Watch video below: