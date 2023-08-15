“After King Na King” – Portable Confirms Relationship With Late Alaafin Of Oyo’s Wife (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has opened up on his romantic affair with the ex-wife of late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Damilola.

Recall that there have been rumours that Queen Dami, who was banned from returning to the palace after the death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, is in a romantic relationship with the ‘Zazoo’ crooner.

This is coming after the screenshots of their chats where they both exchange endearing words like my king and queen with love emojis surfaced on the internet.

READ ALSO: Late Alaafin’s Estranged Wife, Queen Damilola ‘Flirts’ With Portable Amidst Dating Rumours

Speaking of his relationship with Queen, during an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast with On Air Personality, Nedu Wazobia, the self-acclaimed ‘Ika of Africa’ noted that “after king na king.”

When asked about the rumour, Portable in a now trending video on social media said, “Queen Dami has been my fan from day one.

“When I now heard of the king’s death, after king na king. You wouldn’t have seen me with her if the king was still alive. I no dey follow person wife.”

Watch video below: