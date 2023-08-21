A’Ibom Community Laments As Oil Spillage Destroys Aquatic Lives, Farmlands

The Ibioete village in Odoroikot community of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has lamented the level of destruction to its residents following the result of the recent oil spills that have taken place in the region.

The spill which occurred in July, reportedly destroyed large farmlands and led to the loss of aquatic lives in the affected areas.

The community in a statement by its village head, Eteidung Akpan J. Ekpo, and Secretary, Elder Akpan I. Akpan, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, recalled the devastating effect of previous oil spills which occurred in the area between 1996 and 2012.

It disclosed that compensation was paid to the community by the ExxonMobil and Okoro Oilfield-AMNI International Development companies after a visit and confirmation by the Oil companies.

The villagers asked the state government and pertinent agencies to “mop up the spilt oil and pay compensation to the affected fishermen and community accordingly” while regretting that the actions of these oil companies had once again subjected the community to an oil spill.

The statement which was copied to the Executive Chairman of Mkpat Enin, the Paramount Ruler and Stakeholders of community reads in part “It’s unfortunate that Ibioete Village, Odoroikot community in Mkpat Enin LGA, is suffering from the damages caused by the recent Oil Spillage along it Atlantic Ocean.

“History will tell that this same issues happened in 1996 and in 2012 when the concerned oil company ie ExxonMobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and Okoro Oilfield-AMNI International Development company limited visited the community, Tested the water and confirmed that it was a reality.

“Not withstanding, the community and of course the Mkpat Enin Local Government Area was compensated accordingly. Base on this, the activities of these oil companies again have led to another oil spill this year “July 2023”.

“This has caused a lot of damages to our fishermen at the Atlantic Ocean and within the Creeks / Rivers.

“We use this medium to draw the attention of the state government and the oil companies concern to, with a matter of urgency “Mop up the spilled oil and pay compensation to the affected Fishermen, community accordingly.”