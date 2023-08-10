Akpabio: I’ve Not Received My Own Prayers – LP Senator, Kingibe

Lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Ireti Kingibe, says she has not received any ‘prayers’ in her email from the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Kingibe, a Senator under the platform of the Labour Party, LP, said this in reaction to a gaffe made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio when he announced to the lawmakers that they have been paid to enjoy their recess.

Recall that on Monday, the upper legislative chamber concluded the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After the exercise, the lawmakers adjourned the plenary to September 26.

Addressing his colleagues before the adjournment motion was moved, Akpabio said money has been sent by Magaji Tambuwal, clerk of the National Assembly, to the senators to “enjoy” their holidays.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the national assembly,” Akpabio had said.

The senate president was promptly alerted by his colleagues that he was speaking on live television.

Fearing that his disclosure will bring another backlash to him, Akpabio quickly recanted his comments with a feeble attempt at downplaying his gaffe by rephrasing the initial comment.

He however rephrased saying, “In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the Senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

But Kingibe who spoke on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today, maintained that she did not receive any allowances that were out of the ordinary.

“No, actually, I didn’t receive any prayers, but I’ll check my email for the prayers,” Kingibe said humorously, adding that she did not know for sure what Akpabio was talking about.