Anambra: Landlady Pours Peppery Hot Water On Tenant Over Inability To Pay Rent

One Imabong William has landed in a medical facility after hot water mixed with pepper was poured on her body by Amaka Okonkwo, her landlady over her inability to meet up with house rent payment.

The landlady, allegedly carried out the act after William failed to leave her house upon the expiration of the quit notice served to her.

Information Nigeria understands that the incident happened on Thursday at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Having been served quit notice over her inability to pay a new rent imposed on tenants in the building, William asked for time to find a new apartment, before her landlady poured hot water mixed with pepper on her.

The landlady had since been arrested by the police, after neighbours reported her action at Nimo Police Station.

Sources within the community said the victim, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, was already receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, after neighbours rescued her.

Anambra State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Ify Obinabo, who visited the victim, narrated that the victim stated that she was asked to vacate the house over her inability to pay the new rent increment.

She explained that she pleaded with the landlady for some time to enable her get a new place, but unfortunately, while she was washing her clothes on Thursday, the said landlady committed the heinous act.

Obinabo who expressed displeasure over the incident, promising justice for the victim warned that the Anambra State Government will not take lightly anyone found culpable of assault of any kind.

The commissioner further advised the public to always report crimes and misdemeanours through the appropriate channels for quick intervention.