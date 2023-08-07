Angry Mob Beat Policeman To Stupor For Causing BRT Accident In Lagos

A mob has beaten a yet-to-be-identified policeman to stupor after a man identified as Yusuf got knocked by a Bus Rapid Transit also known as BRT from the impact of being allegedly pushed by policemen in the Ketu area of Lagos State.

Speaking with PUNCH, an eyewitness, who does not want her name mentioned, said the policemen were responsible for Yusuf’s ordeal, adding that he sustained varying degrees of injury as a result of the incident.

“The policemen caused this; they were the ones that were trying to dispossess the man out of his vehicle, and while trying to push the man out of the vehicle, they pushed him on the BRT lane, and an incoming bus ran into the man,” the eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness, whose name could not be ascertained as he hastily spoke, said the policemen, after realising that the BRT had crushed Yusuf, attempted to flee the scene but an angry mob apprehended one of them.

He said, “It was people that beat the policeman till he fainted. He has not died because I still observed that he was breathing. People were annoyed about what they did to that man.

“The man sustained serious injuries; look at him lying unconscious on the floor and his blood on the road.”