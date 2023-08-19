Angry Mob Burns Suspected Ritualist To Death In Niger

A suspected ritualist, identified as Sani, has been reportedly burnt to death by an angry mob in Lapai town, the headquarters of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

The horrible incident was confirmed by a resident, Abdullahi Yahaya who spoke with Daily Trust.

According to Yahaya, the suspect was caught with two little girls on Friday around 1 p.m. and was immediately set ablaze.

He said, “There have been several reported cases of missing children in Lapai town in the last one year. Some children were later found alive while some were killed for ritual. Residents felt that each time they caught the suspects and handed them over to security agencies, they later found them on the street after a few days. That was what prompted the mob action.”

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, also confirmed the incident, saying that the suspect was accused of stealing a baby around the burial ground area of Lapai.

Abiodun said, “On the receipt of the information, DPO Lapai mobilised and led a patrol team to the scene, but before the police arrived at the scene, an irate mob armed with cutlasses and other weapons had beaten the suspect to a coma and set him ablaze.

“Efforts were made to put out the fire and rescue him. Unfortunately, he was burnt beyond recognition, while the body was later evacuated to the General Hospital, Lapai.”

Abiodun said the Commissioner of Police in the state had already directed an investigation into the matter with a view to arresting and bringing the perpetrators to book.

The CP urged members of the public to desist from self-help and report incidents to the police for immediate intervention.