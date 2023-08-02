Angry Protesters Break Down National Assembly Gate, Force Way Into Premises (Video)

The Organised Labour’s protesters, currently agitating for the review of what they described as “anti-people” policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration on Wednesday morning, broke down the first gate of the National Assembly (NASS) complex and forced their way into the premises.

It was gathered that the protesters moved to the second gate of the Assembly Complex as Senators immediately entered a closed-door session.

The Organised Labour including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliate unions, today, kicked off a protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and other states of the Federation including Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo.

The protesters in their hundreds convened at the Unity Fountain from where they marched to the NASS Complex.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is expected to address the protesters ahead of today’s screening of ministerial nominees.

READ MORE: NLC: ‘No Room For Violent Protests’ — IGP Egbetokun Sues For Constructive Dialogue With FG

Meanwhile, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, told Channels Television at the Unity Fountain that there is “nothing stopping the protest, not even an overture from the government”.

He said that the Organised Labour won’t shelve the protest until there is a desired response from the government.

Ajaero said the response from the states will determine “whether the protest will be from today, or tomorrow or next or till thy kingdom come, it is not by using force”.

“We are here for the protest and to make a statement that since we started negotiation, that there is nothing we have in our hands,” he said.

Recall that President Tinubu removed subsidy on petrol during his inauguration speech on May 29, 2023, with a litre of the petrol jumping from N184 to over N620 and food prices and general inflation galloping at an unprecedented rate.

Last week, the NLC issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and demanded “the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the federal government including the recent hike in PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) price, increase in public school fees, the release of the eight months withheld salary of university lecturers and workers”.

The union also demanded an upward review of the minimum wage from N30,000 to N200,000, saying that since the President’s “subsidy is gone” inauguration speech of May 29, 2023, the peace of mind of Nigerians has gone.

Several meetings between the Presidency and the unions on palliatives for Nigerians suffering hardship in the wake of the petrol subsidy removal proved abortive.