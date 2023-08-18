APC Accuses Osun Govt Of Hoarding, Diverting Palliatives From FG

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has accused the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, of refusing to distribute bags of rice received from the Federal Government as palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

According to APC in a statement by its chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said the party is disturbed that the state government has refused to distribute the rice delivered to it by the federal government after twelve days.

The party said: “Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people of the state to die of hunger before he deems it fit to make the palliatives available to serve its purpose at the right time?

“All genuine stakeholders in the Osun State project should plead with Adeleke to release the rice palliative sent to the state by the Federal Government to get to the needy on time as the purpose for sending it down is not to be locked up in a hidden warehouse in the state.

“The diversion of the rice palliative by the state government as it is being touted by some concerned discerning minds in the state would have a debilitating effect on the image of the reigning state government.

“Again, if the news spreading like wildfire across the state that Adeleke is trying to play a fast one on the palliatives from Abuja by inscribing ‘Imole De Rice’ on it is anything to go by, it shall be resisted by all legal means.”