APC Knocks Tunde Bakare For Criticizing President Tinubu

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has questioned the competence of the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, to criticise key economic decisions by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Bakare who stirred controversies when he emphasised in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, that ’emilokan’, a slogan introduced by Tinubu in the 2023 election campaign, was an epitome of authoritarianism, recounting how he warned Nigerians in January against such brand of politics.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t Kill Us’ – Pastor Bakare Questions Tinubu’s Capacity To Lead Nigeria, Laments APC-led Economic Situation

He said, “Mr President, even though you have announced some palliatives, let me remind you that palliatives cannot address the root cause of the problem.”

However, Basiru in a swift reaction, stressed that Bakare lacked competence to speak on issues he is not an expert on.

He said, “I must quickly comment on what Pastor Bakare said. Although I don’t see him as a politician and with respect to him, I don’t see him as being competent to say what he has said.

“The fact that we are talking of palliatives, does not mean we are not talking about the dysfunctions, imbalances in the economy and addressing the fundamental problems. We are not limiting our problems to the issue of palliatives.”

Quizzed on what he meant by ‘Bakare not having the competence’ to speak on the country’s challenges, Basiru stated that the fact that the pastor is a Nigerian does not mean he is an authority on all issues.

“I said competence on what he is talking about. The fact that you have ideas doesn’t mean you are competent in what you are saying. But he is entitled as a citizen.”