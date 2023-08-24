Appeal Court Sacks Abure, Confirms Apapa As LP National Chairman

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State, on Thursday, reportedly terminated the leadership of Julius Abure, and confirmed the Lamidi Apapa’s faction as the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party.

According to PUNCH, the court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates produced by the Apapa-led National Working Committee in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

The court also dismissed the governorship candidature of Senator Athan Achonu of Imo State, and others belonging to the Abure-led LP faction.

Recall that in April, Apapa said his suspension as a member of the party was invalid, noting that he remained the ‘legitimate acting chairman.’

On August 14, it was gathered that a Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, Edo State capital, affirmed Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh.

Meanwhile, on May 26, a State High Court sitting in Edo dismissed the notice of suspension issued against Abure by some party members at the ward level. The judge, Justice Emmanuel Aihamoje, threw out the case for lacking merit.