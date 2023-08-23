Aregbesola Launches ‘Omoluabi’ Caucus, Denies Dumping APC

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has launched a group called ‘Omoluabi Caucus’ within the fold of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state, and reassured of his commitment to the progressive ideals.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the members of the caucus were drawn from each ward of the 332 wards in the state and were represented by five members each from each of the local government areas in the state.

Aregbesola made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday by his media adviser, Sola Fasure.

The former Minister inaugurated the caucus in his hometown of Ilesa, Osun State while re-affirming his commitment to the APC, adding that he and others in the caucus have no plans to dump the party.

“The Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC); actually one of the caucuses in the state. We are not a faction. We are the genuine foundation members of the party and we have no intention of abandoning the ship of the party as it navigates the most turbulent waters. We are no sprinters, but long-distance runners and we will still be standing when all the fair-weathers have gone.

“A political party is actually an agglomeration of interests and tendencies. Reading well from the United States where we borrowed the Presidential System, we can see that the Republican Party is made up of big businesses, nationalists, religious right and others. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, is composed of welfarists, labour unions, ethnic and sexual minorities and others.

“They are together in the party because their interests are broadly similar and they believe the party is the right vehicle for them to realize their goals. Sometimes they compete and clash, but for most part, they cooperate and form strong bond to give their party the victory in every election cycle. The party loses any time this bond is broken,” Ogbeni Aregbesola stated.

Aregbesola further made it known in the statement that the launch of the Omoluabi Caucus was to renew their path in progressive politics as inherited from Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bola Ige, amongst other progressives who epitomized the true meaning of Omoluabi.

He added that the party lost the last governorship election in Osun State because it deviated from such ethos. He however said they were back to return the party to winning ways.