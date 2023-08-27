Bandits Allegedly Flee Niger State’s Forests, Release Kidnapped Victims

Following a recent military report in the Shiroro Local Government Area where MI 171 Airforce Helicopter crashed, bandits causing unrest in the jungles of Niger State are allegedly fleeing the state to find shelter elsewhere.

According to LEADERSHIP report, some of the farmers abducted about five months ago around Kaffin Korro, Munya and some parts of Shiroro have been released.

It was learnt that the bandits who are anticipating the onslaught following the recent crash of a military helicopter linked to the Gide Dogo bandits group, are retreating to neighbouring states.

A source from the communities around Shiroro axis where the bandits had held sway in the past three weeks said they were no longer coming out bracingly to operate as they did in previous weeks.

Meanwhile, the state police command in a statement by its spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said no bandit had declared himself governor as reported in some mainstream and social media.

He said; “The command wishes to state categorically with all sense of responsibility that such publication is false in its entirety, and it only exists in the figment of the imagination of the author.

“The joint security teams in the state in collaboration with the state government are working assiduously to address the security challenges at hand, while tactical teams are placed at strategic locations within the volatile areas for security coverage.”

He called for calm and advised members of the public to ignore the publication, as it was an attempt by mischief makers to cause panic.