Baptist Church Pastor Shot Dead In Kaduna

Kaduna State chapter chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Joseph John Hayab, has confirmed the killing of a pastor on Wednesday by some unknown gunmen.

The cleric said, the assailants yesterday, August 23, stormed a community in the Chikun Local Government Area of the State and shot dead one Rev. Jeremiah Mayau, a pastor of Tawaliu Baptist Church, Kujama.

According to Hayab, Mayau was attacked while working on his farm located around the Prison farms in Kujama.

Hayab regretted that gunmen were moving freely and committing heinous acts in the state without the authority checkmating them.

“The barbaric incident happened on Wednesday afternoon while the Rev. Jeremiah Mayau was on his farm at Prison Farms Kujama Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“It is very painful that gunmen move freely in broad daylight to execute their evil act and get away with it in a civilised society like ours where we have constituted authority that is expected to checkmate these criminal elements in the society.

“It is also painful that when you raise an eyebrow, you are seen as a deviant who is just looking for trouble while those in authority have otherwise refused to do the right thing to ensure harmonious coexistence among the citizens.”

Hayab called on security personnel to be more vigilant in the discharge of their professional duties and curtail the activities of criminal elements that are disrupting the peaceful movement of citizens to earn their daily bread.

He prayed that the Almighty would comfort the immediate family, church and the body of Christ.