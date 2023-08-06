Bawa Didn’t Attempt To Overthrow Govt., Release Him – Daniel Bwala Appeals To Tinubu

Former lawmaker, Daniel Bwala, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the case of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the 2023 general elections, on Sunday, said that Bawa’s offence did not involve an attempt to overthrow the government.

In a post via Twitter, the PDP chieftain lamented the pattern of arresting, detaining and humiliating the anti-graft boss.

“I appeal to Mr President to intervene in the case involving Abdulrasheed Bwala, the EFCC Chair. Whatever he is being investigated, I believe none (sic) involves attempt to over throw the government.

“This pattern of arresting, detaining and humiliating Anti-graft boss whilst the suspects become ministers and lawmakers will eventually kill the very institution of the EFCC.”