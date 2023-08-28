Bayelsa Residents Invade Warehouse, Loot Foodstuffs Meant For 2022 Flood Palliatives

Some yet to be identified residents of Bayelsa State, on Sunday night, invaded a warehouse in the Kpansia area of Yenagoa, the state capital, and looted foodstuffs.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the warehouse, located in Kpansia suburb of the state capital, was where the 2022 flood palliatives were stored.

However, it was not confirmed whether the subsidy palliatives provided by President Bola Tinubu to states to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal were among the items looted by the hungry residents.

READ MORE: First Class Graduate Reportedly Beaten To Death For Stealing Bread In Bayelsa

In a statement released to the public, by the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) condemned the incident, describing it as an “unwarranted invasion”.

The agency said warehouse was privately-owned and that the incident “occurred about 7.45pm on Sunday, August 27 almost an hour after the Director-General, Walamam Igrubia, alongside some BYSEMA personnel, left the warehouse premises”.

BYSEMA explained that during the 2022 flood in the state, it used the warehouse to store food items.

“As part of preparations for an impending flood this year, the DG visited the premises, and in his presence, remnants of food items, notably rice and garri that were no longer fit for consumption, were cleared from the warehouse and placed outside for disposal the next day.

“The remnants, which were swept from the floor and packed in disused bags, were less than 10 bags of rice and garri and with some broken cans of oil.”

The agency said the looted items were not fresh food palliatives and were not hoarded by the state government.

The agency declared the items as “unfit for human consumption and a responsible, caring government like ours will not give Bayelsans such items as palliatives”.