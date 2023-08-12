Bayern Sign England Captain Kane On Four-Year Contract

England captain Harry Kane has joined German champions Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, ending his record-breaking career at Tottenham.

The striker signs for an initial 100m euros (£86.4m) plus add-ons and could make his debut in Saturday’s German Super Cup game against RB Leipzig.

Kane, 30, leaves Premier League Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

In a social media post he said he “felt this was the time to leave” Spurs.

Kane trained with his new team-mates on Saturday morning as Bayern prepared for their home game at the Allianz Arena against the German Cup champions RB Leipzig at 19:45 BST.

“So obviously I got straight into the Super Cup and hopefully I play some part in that,” Kane said.

Kane was linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021, and his future had been uncertain this summer because he only had one year left on his contract at Spurs.

He was also linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid earlier this summer, before Bayern made their move. After having several bids rejected, a deal was agreed on Thursday, with Kane flying to Munich on Friday to finalise matters.

He has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times, in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 and with 213 goals from 320 games in the English top flight, needed just 48 more to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record.

Kane, who is England’s all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals and was the top scorer at the 2018 World Cup, has never won a major trophy with club or country.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career,” said Kane, who will wear the number nine shirt at Bayern and has signed until 2027.

“This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”

Bayern Munich claimed their 33rd Bundesliga title last season – and 11th in a row – and have won the Champions League six times and German Cup on 20 occasions.