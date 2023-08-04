BBNaija All Stars: “Angel Lacks Home Training” – Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has asserted that his colleague Angel Smith lacks home training.

Kiddwaya, the Head of the House, stated this while chatting with Seyi Awolowo on Friday morning.

He insinuated that Angel’s rudeness was due to improper upbringing.

Kiddwaya said: “What is happening with Angel is lack of home training, my gee.”

Seyi corroborated: “Yes, a lot of parents need to be ashamed. Omo, too bad. The coming generation will be f*cked. She tends to self sabotage and critique.”

Recall that Angel attempted to leave the reality show voluntarily on Wednesday night after a fight with Ilebaye but was prevented by Mercy Eke and Venita.