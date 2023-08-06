Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Frodd has stated that Biggie would disqualify fellow housemate, Ilebaye today (Sunday) after she fought with CeeC on Saturday night.

Recall that CeeC and Ilebaye had a physical altercation after the Saturday night party.

Ilebaye pulled CeeC’s hair during the altercation and also pushed Doyin out of the way while heading to the diary room.

In a chat with fellow housemates, Kiddwaya, Seyi, Whitemoney and Mercy, Frodd said Ilebaye won’t get a strike after Biggie’s initial warning, stressing that her action is an automatic disqualification.

He said, “This thing (Ilebaye’s action) no be strike o. Biggie’s warning has nullified strike. This is straight-up one-on-one… CeeC sef caused that thing. CeeC provoked her (Ilebaye).”

Recall that Ilebaye also fought with Angel on Wednesday night. Before then, she has also had confrontations with Venita and Tolanibaj.