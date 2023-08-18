BBNaija All Stars: Biggie Issues Strike To Ike For Vandalising Ilebaye’s Belongings

Big Brother has issued a strike to housemate, Ike for vandalising Ilebaye’s personal property.

Recall that some of the male housemates, Ike, Seyi, Kiddwaya and Pere had earlier planned to provoke Ilebaye into getting a third strike, which will lead to her disqualification from the show.

Ike thereafter proceeded to throw Ilebaye’s belongings from her locker to the floor and also stole some of her coins.

Speaking on Friday, Biggie found Ike guilty of breaking the house rules.

He further stated that if Ike survives eviction of Sunday, he will be punished.

“Ike, you have been found guilty of goading and provocation through vandalisation of Ilebaye’s property, you are hereby issued a strike.

“Should you survive eviction on Sunday, you will be punished for breaking the house rules.”