BBNaija All Stars: “I Would Rather Die Than Betray Your Trust” – Cross Tells CeeC

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cross has stated that he would rather die than betray CeeC’s trust.

Cross made his promise on Tuesday, during a heart-to-heart conversation with CeeC after she disclosed a personal matter to him.

He expressed astonishment at CeeC’s newfound openness with him, compared to her interactions with other housemates.

While appreciating CeeC’s trust in him, Cross pledged that he would never betray her.

Speaking on his relationship with Doyin, Cross noted that “I’m actually catching cruise and fun.”

He said: “I want you to be my PADI. Like don’t worry, I’m just going to be there for you 100%.

“I can be the bad boy to every other girl in the house but I will never be one to you. As for Doyin situation thing, trust me I’m actually catching cruise and fun because the house is boring.”

“But as for you, I respect you so much just because you opened up to me, I will rather die than betray your trust,” Cross said.