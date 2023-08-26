BBNaija All Stars: “I’m Happy Jury Evicted Me Instead Of Tolani Baj” – Kiddwaya

The third evicted housemate of Big Brother Naija All Stars, Kiddwaya, has said he is okay with the decision of the jury to evict him instead of Tolanibaj.

Recall that Kiddwaya was evicted on Sunday after the eviction jury consisting of Vee, Elozonam and Saskay unanimously saved the second bottom housemate for the week, Tolanibaj.

Appearing on Pulse’s One On One hosted by former reality star, Christy O, Kiddwaya said he is happy with the decision.

He said, “Tolani is my girl so I would rather leave than her. I’m happy they (the jurors) made the right decision to kick me out.