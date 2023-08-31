BBNaija All Stars: “I’m Not Convinced” – Uriel Opens Up On Venita, Adekunle’s Relationship

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa, has doubted the authenticity of Venita Akpofure and Adekunle Olopade’s relationship in Biggie’s House.

Recall that Venita and Adekunle confirmed that they are dating after the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, prodded them during the live show on Sunday.

But in the latest episode of the Clout Africa podcast, Uriel said she is still not convinced about their relationship because their intimacy feels off.

Uriel said, “For me, I just feel like Venita is an amazing woman, and I love her, and Adekunle is an amazing guy, but I don’t know if I love him yet. We will get to that stage. But with Venita and Adekunle, I’m not convinced about their relationship.

“And let me tell you why. There was one kiss. You know when you see a couple’s kiss. You’ve seen my kiss, right? Very soft. You cannot compare my kiss to Adekunle and Venita’s kiss.

“So, I saw a clip; they were in the toilet; Venita wore a swimming suit, and Adekunle grabbed her waist, and they started to kiss. So I examined the kiss. To me, that kiss was not sensuous.”