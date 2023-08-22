BBNaija All Stars: “I’m Sexually Frustrated” – Doyin Cries Out (Video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, simply known as Doyin, has blamed sexual frustration for her mood swing in the house.

The ‬26-year-old, while soliloquizing on Tuesday morning, said she missed her boyfriend.

Having spent four weeks in the reality show’s house, the podcaster shared her feelings of being sexually deprived.

She said she needs a massage, a good kiss and sex.

‪“I miss my man, I need a massage. I need head. I need a good kiss, and I need sex. Maybe that’s the solution to this madness. I think I’m sexually frustrated”, Doyin said.

