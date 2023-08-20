BBNaija All Stars: Lucy, Prince, Kim Oprah, Omashola Joins Show As House Guests

Four ex-Big Brother Naija housemates have been introduced into the All Star edition as ‘house guests.’

The host of the reality show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, gave a heads-up about their arrival during the live eviction show.

After the eviction, Big Brother introduced four additional housemates: Prince Nelson, Kim Oprah, Lucy and Omatshola, ex-housemates from previous editions.

They all entered Biggie’s house at 8:15 pm and were welcomed with excitement by the other housemates.