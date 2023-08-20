BBNaija All Stars: Lucy, Prince, Kim Oprah, Omashola Joins Show As House Guests

Four ex-Big Brother Naija housemates have been introduced into the All Star edition as ‘house guests.’
The host of the reality show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, gave a heads-up about their arrival during the live eviction show.
READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: “I’m Raising My Sons To Run Trains On People’s Daughters” – Seyi (Video)
After the eviction, Big Brother introduced four additional housemates: Prince Nelson, Kim Oprah, Lucy and Omatshola, ex-housemates from previous editions.
They all entered Biggie’s house at 8:15 pm and were welcomed with excitement by the other housemates.
The house guests will participate in tasks, wagers, and diary sessions but will not be competing to win the N120 million prize.