BBNaija All Stars: “Mercy Is A Liar, I’m Disappointed In Her” – Doyin

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Doyinsola David, simply known as Doyin, has stated that her colleague Mercy Eke is a ‘liar’.

According to her, the Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner is suffering from “some form of mental illness.”

Doyin stated this during her diary session on Wednesday.

She said to Biggie: “Mercy is such a liar, and I’m disappointed in her. She did something that surprised me so much.

“On Saturday, she came to tell me that Soma was hitting on her. She told me that Soma said he could control me to do what he wants. Only for Soma to call me this afternoon that Mercy told him I like him, and that he should capitalise on it to get me (to) do things for him around the house.

“I called her to talk about it in front of Soma, and after much hesitation, she came and we talked about it. She admitted to it while laughing sheepishly. I’m like, ‘What the f*ck! I didn’t even come to meet you, it was you that came to meet me.’ That is some form of mental illness.”