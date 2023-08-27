BBNaija All Stars: “Nigerians Are Angry With Me Over My Misogynistic Comment” – Seyi Tells Venita

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, during a conversation with fellow housemate Venita Akpofure said that the country is angry with him.

He said Nigeria as a nation is deeply disappointed in him following his offensive and distasteful remarks about women.

“The country is angry with me. I can’t even imagine the damage control that my team will be going through now.”

This is coming one week after Seyi, during a conversation with Whitemoney, claimed to have opened a miscellaneous account for his son to enable him to have sex with other people’s daughters.

Following the statements, Seyi has been criticised on social media.

Recall that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, on its official X, formerly known as Twitter, also condemned the reality star’s comments, noting that “such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.”