BBNaija All Stars: “Whitemoney Might Not Be Who He Claims To Be” – Adekunle

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Adekunle has said he does not believe colleague, Whitemoney’s claims about his life outside the show.

During his conversation with fellow housemates, Venita and Seyi, Adekunle recounted his chat with Whitemoney.

He said Whitemoney claimed to be a car dealer and out of curiosity, he asked about the price of a car, but he could not answer his question.

Speaking further, Adekunle admitted that he enjoys listening to Whitemoney’s tall stories but sometimes doesn’t believe them.

Expressing his skepticism, Adekunle noted that “Whitemoney’s elaborate stories might be a strategy to impress and capture the attention of fellow housemates”, as he might not be who he claims to be.