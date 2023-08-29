BBNaija All Stars: Why I Didn’t Use My Mother’s Dementia As Strategy – Uriel

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa, has said she did not use her mother’s battle with dementia as a strategy on the reality show because it would be “too predictable”.

Uriel stated this while featuring on the latest episode of Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds, said she has spent the last ten years caring for her mum.

Uriel said, “When I said initially that I have gone through a lot, I was actually talking of (my) mother. I spent ten years of my life being a carer. So, this is just a little icing on the cake.

READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: “Doctors Said I May Never Have Children” – Uriel Opens Up