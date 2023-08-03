BBNaija All Stars: Why I Stopped Ilebaye From Bathing With Cross – CeeC

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as CeeC, has revealed why she interfered after Ilebaye followed Cross into the shower “naked”.

In a chat with fellow housemates on Wednesday night, CeeC said she had to interfere because Cross was “drunk”.

She said Ilebaye called her a “babysitter” after she prevented them from bathing together.

CeeC said: “E be like say I go stop all this play wey I dey play. Ilebaye followed Cross into the shower naked. I was like ah ahnn when did this one start, if they wanna do this one tomorrow fine but tonight he is drunk. I stopped it and she called me a babysitter.”

But Ilebaye kept on checking on Cross to make sure he was on his bed. Adekunle urged her to sleep on Cross’ bed since she was so concerned about him, but she refused, saying Cross is her “brother”.

Ilebaye went on to express her pain during a late-night discussion with Doyin. She noted that Ceec slammed her for kissing Cross and almost taking a shower together.

Doyin reacted to Ilebaye’s complaints saying that if she decides to kiss Cross or even sleep with him in the house, it is none of the other housemates’ business.

She also noted that she has reported to Biggie that some people are bullying other housemates on the show.

Watch video below: