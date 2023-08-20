BBNaija All Stars: Why I Trashed Ilebaye’s Belongings – Ike

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ike Onyema, has revealed why he trashed Ilebaye’s clothes on the toilet floor.

Ike gave his reasons on Saturday, during his conversation with fellow housemates, Alex Unusual and Angel Smith.

He narrated that what Ilebaye had done to Seyi in the locker room made him do what he did.

Ike explained: “When I saw what happened to Seyi. Seyi is my brother in real life. Ilebaye was going hard and shooking her hands into Seyi’s locker.”

Speaking further, Ike expressed regret for his behaviour.

Ike made the confession after Big Brother penalized him for deliberately trashing Ilebaye’s clothes to provoke her into getting disqualified from the ongoing season 8 edition of the BBNaija show.