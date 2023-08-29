BBNaija All Stars: Why Neo Keeps Hiding Condoms – Ike Reveals

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ike Onyema has revealed why his co-housemate, Neo Akpofure keeps hiding new supplies of condoms even though he’s not been using them in Biggie’s house.

He explained this to Mercy Eke and Pere while they were having a conversation on Monday.

Pere had queried why Neo was fond of taking condoms anytime new supplies arrived.

But Ike responded by saying, Neo was saving the condoms so that he could use them outside the house.

Pere: “Neo will be picking condoms as if he is having sex here. No one is having sex in this house but once condoms arrive he takes like 7 packs, I wonder what he is using them for.”

Ike: “He wants to carry the condoms home, you think condoms are free outside? Biggie is giving us 50 here, it is not free outside, he is taking it to save money.”