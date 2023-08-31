BBNaija All Stars: “You’re Going Home On Sunday” – CeeC Tells Pere As They Clash Over House Chores (Video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Pere and CeeC, on Wednesday, clashed over cleaning the dining area.

It all started when housemates were complaining after the morning workout that only Pere cleaned the dining area.

According to some housemates, CeeC, who was meant to join Pere, said she was in a mood and was worshipping outside.

READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: “I’ve Settled My Beef With Alex” – CeeC (Video)

The housemates weren’t quite pleased with her, particularly Adekunle who emphasised CeeC needed to do her bit explaining the likely outcome if every other person decided to give excuses not to do their chores, noting the house would be untidy.

Pere agreed to clean the area alone, urging the housemates not to make a fuss about the matter.

Considering Ike to be one closest to CeeC at the moment, they implored him to go counsel her on the need to do the chores when everyone else is doing theirs.

But Ike walking out to CeeC in the garden informed her that the housemates were unhappy with her over how she walked out during their meeting and her refusal to do her morning chores.

She instantly became infuriated and started hurling abuses at the housemate then singling out Pere, her Chore mate.

Calling Pere a fool at 40 among other things, CeeC told him to watch out and see that he would be leaving on Sunday.

“Shut the fuck up, you’re a bloody coward, looking for woman to press breast and press nyansh, you’re calling Tobi wey get house.”

“You’re a fool at 40 with your fake accent when you collect from Warri, You’re going home on Sunday watch it.”

Pere, who maintained a calm demeanor throughout the provocative session, chipped in a few abusive words at CeeC like ‘yam leg’ and others.

Watch video below: